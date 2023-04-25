Mrs. Verna Ree Clayton

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Verna Ree Clayton will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:00 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Augustine Palimattam officiating and Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.  Mrs. Clayton, 93, of Lauderdale, who died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Health.  A Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, 2023 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

