Funeral services for Senor Santiago Rivera Morales will be held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Montes De Los Olivos with Pastor Arron Vasconselos officiating. Burial will take place in Puerto Rico Caribbean Islands. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Senor Rivera Morales, 52, originally of Puerto Rico, who died Saturday, April 22, 2023 at his Meridian residence. A visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

