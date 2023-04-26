Alabama Senate to hold public hearing on education policy, discuss the PRICE Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Senate will be holding a public hearing on education policy Tuesday. During the hearing, leaders will discuss the Parental Rights in Children’s Education Act (PRICE) Act.

The PRICE Act, or Senate Bill 202, could put thousands of dollars into savings accounts for students who homeschool, go to private school, or choose to go to a school outside their district. The bill, which was introduced on Apr. 11, calls for the state to put $6,900 into an Education Savings Account or ESA for students.

The ESA’s would start during the 2024-25 school year. The money can be used for things like tuition, books, and materials for their school year. Parents or schools have the choice to opt-in to the program.

State Senator Larry Stutts, the bill’s sponsor, is hoping the legislation would make it easier for parents to transfer their children from public schools to private ones; however, some parents and community members in North Alabama are speaking out against the bill and saying it won’t be helpful.

Although his children are out of school, former homeschooling parent Scott McDonald values the homeschooling system. He chose to homeschool his children in the 90′s because he believed that traditional values were being taken out of public schools. It was also convenient for his family.

McDonald believes the bill will take away some freedoms of those who homeschool or go to private schools. He says it will also interfere with the free market process.

“It will turn private schools and non-public school homeschools into basically public schools by sending funding from the state to private and homeschoolers. It gets the state back involved in those non-public operations and schooling choices,” said McDonald.

“This money would go to benefit really a small class of people who are generally more wealthy – mostly people who can afford to send their kids to private schools,” said McDonald. “So, it’s not helping fix problems in the public schools. It’s really welfare for the wealthy, and I oppose it because it’s going to bring the state regulations into the homeschool environment.

The Alabama Policy Institute (API) has announced its support for the PRICE Act. Leaders with the organization say it is a universal education savings account bill that will empower parents to educate their children according to their values to tailor their children’s education to their exact needs.

The public hearing will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in Montgomery.

