Carrollton fire department expands to serve more than one purpose in Pickens County

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WBRC) - City, county and state leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on new bays added to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, but this means more to the city than the ability to back in a couple of fire trucks.

During the COVID pandemic, health officials often had to use different places to offer vaccinations. Now with the addition, the city of Carrollton has a new place to do so, among other potential uses.

Two large bays were added to the building, more than enough room, according to local officials, to serve as a meeting point should we enter another pandemic. In other words, citizens will be able to go to the the fire department and get their shots.

Mayor Mickey Walker relayed a story that bothered him that speaks to the very thing they dedicated on Tuesday.

“Anybody who needs to use the facility, all they have to do is reach out to us. I watched a lady at the health department stand out in the rain and the snow trying to get vaccination shots and this ain’t gonna happen anymore. This facility right here, we welcome you to it. The fire department will also have use of it for any kind of events we need to have,” said Carrollton Mayor Mickey Walker.

Mayor Walker credited Governor Kay Ivey and ADECA for securing funds for the expansion. The cost was $600,000.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Melissa Lynn Shackelford has been charged with sexual penetration of incarcerated...
Former MDOC employee faces sex charge
There was a deadly crash in Kemper County Tuesday morning.
1 fatality in Kemper County crash
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Meridian Public School District Foundation receives check in Dumont Plaza.
Meridian Public School District Foundation receives check

Latest News

Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Bryce Young, right, and other top NFL prospects worked at a Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead...
Top NFL prospects work at Raising Cane’s ahead of draft
New research finds some sleeping aid products may mislabel the amount of melatonin found in...
Dangerous doses of melatonin found in sleep aids, study says
Umbrella weather returns
First Alert: A level 1 marginal risk is over the area for Wed. and Thurs.