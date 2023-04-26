The family will have a private graveside service for Charlene Raley on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Causeyville Baptist Church, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Raley, age 92 of Meridian, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home in Causeyville surrounded by her family.

Survivors include children, Stan Raley (Shirley), Cheryl Barron (Bill), and Scott Raley (Suzanne); grandchildren, Jann-Michael Barron, Ashley Garrison (Curren), Travis Raley (Stephanie), and McKenzie Raley; great-grandchildren, Parker McDaniels, Barron Garrison and Beckett Raley; Dot Stewart, special friend and caregiver for over 43 years; as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by husband, Gene Raley; mother, Edith Edwards and father, J.D. Edwards (Mary).

The family would also like to thank the caregivers, Dot, Tayonda, Diane, Mekia, and Rita along with the nurses from Quality Hospice: Faith Anderson, Sister P, and Dr. Alexander.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church or Causeyville Baptist Church.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 N | Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.