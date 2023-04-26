City answers questions about E.F. Young Hotel demolition process

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you at home are thinking, why did they demolish the E.F Young Hotel?

Did the city do this without permission from the Young family?

Was the Young family a part of the decision-making process?

News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt on Wednesday to get many of the answers the community wants.

“The family who owns the property has taken down the building on their own. We did have a process, and we’ve been working with the family for quite some time because the city has had to close the street in fear that the building might fall. But the family has taken care of the property and has taken it down,

“We’ve been working with them all along, and they’ve been cooperating with us, and actually they were the ones who in the end said to we’re ready to take this down. So it was their decision, but they have been cooperating with the city for. Several months in preparation of getting the building down safely,” said Hitt.

Hitt would like to thank the family for their cooperation throughout this entire process, and he also said the family is planning on re-purposing the land, but no official plans have been set in stone.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.