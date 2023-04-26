City of Meridian Arrest Report April 26, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANGEL J PARKER19901923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
RENAY RUSSELL1973107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
KEVIN R KING19823920 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAQUARIUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TYREUNNA WALKER19994203 A EAST OLD WIRE RD TOOMSUBA, MSFALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
NATHAN NIX JR19888534 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
GERRY M COLE19741207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
GERRY M COLE19741207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
DONALD JONES1955HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
ANTWAN B MCLIN1977856 MORRIS TULLOS DR MORTON, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
VANESSA M WILLIAMS1980534 LAWRENCE RD JACKSON, MSGIVING FALSE INFORMATION
AHMED A SHABAZZ19898658 BRISTLECONE ST SAN ANTONIO, TXPUBLIC DRUNK
XZAVIOUS KILPATRICK1994706 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JAMON T MATTHEWS1999521 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
NICHOLAS MORGAN20032707 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARY A BOONE19653910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
TRESPASSING
MADISON ROSAMOND20032256 ATTALA RD 3232 MCCOOL, MSSHOPLIFTING
MATTHEW H BROWN19882256 ATTALA RD 3232 MCCOOL, MSSHOPLIFTING
BRAD L DEAN19901913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:09 AM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:50 PM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Rubush Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:51 AM on April 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:53 PM on April 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

