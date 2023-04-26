City of Meridian Arrest Report April 26, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:09 AM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 12:50 PM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Rubush Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:51 AM on April 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:53 PM on April 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.