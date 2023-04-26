City of Meridian Arrest Report April 26, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGEL J PARKER
|1990
|1923 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|RENAY RUSSELL
|1973
|107 71ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|KEVIN R KING
|1982
|3920 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAQUARIUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|TYREUNNA WALKER
|1999
|4203 A EAST OLD WIRE RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|FALSE REPORTING OF A CRIME
|NATHAN NIX JR
|1988
|8534 HWY 495 MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|GERRY M COLE
|1974
|1207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|GERRY M COLE
|1974
|1207 33RD AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|DONALD JONES
|1955
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|ANTWAN B MCLIN
|1977
|856 MORRIS TULLOS DR MORTON, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|VANESSA M WILLIAMS
|1980
|534 LAWRENCE RD JACKSON, MS
|GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
|AHMED A SHABAZZ
|1989
|8658 BRISTLECONE ST SAN ANTONIO, TX
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|XZAVIOUS KILPATRICK
|1994
|706 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JAMON T MATTHEWS
|1999
|521 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|NICHOLAS MORGAN
|2003
|2707 ST ANDREWS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARY A BOONE
|1965
|3910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
GIVING FALSE INFORMATION
TRESPASSING
|MADISON ROSAMOND
|2003
|2256 ATTALA RD 3232 MCCOOL, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|MATTHEW H BROWN
|1988
|2256 ATTALA RD 3232 MCCOOL, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BRAD L DEAN
|1990
|1913 MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:09 AM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 12:50 PM on April 21, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4400 block of Rubush Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:51 AM on April 24, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 100 block of 63rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:53 PM on April 25, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 400 block of D Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
