‘Coming Home to Clarke County’ this Saturday in Stonewall

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A huge day of fun and celebration is set for Saturday, Apr. 29, in Stonewall. ‘Coming Home to Clarke County’ has events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The day starts with a parade. Lineup is at 11 a.m. at 1200 Erwin Road, and the parade starts at 12 noon.

After the parade, beginning at 1 p.m. outside Stonewall Town Hall, there will be live music, vendors, a car/truck show, Battle of the Bands and dance teams.

Coming Home to Clarke County Apr. 29 in Stonewall (Coming Home to Clarke County Committee)

