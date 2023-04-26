‘Coming Home to Clarke County’ this Saturday in Stonewall

‘Coming Home to Clarke County’ is Saturday, Apr. 29.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A huge day of fun and celebration is set for Saturday, Apr. 29, in Stonewall. ‘Coming Home to Clarke County’ has events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The day starts with a parade. Lineup is at 11 a.m. at 1200 Erwin Road, and the parade starts at 12 noon.

After the parade, beginning at 1 p.m. outside Stonewall Town Hall, there will be live music, vendors, a car/truck show, Battle of the Bands and dance teams.

Coming Home to Clarke County Apr. 29 in Stonewall(Coming Home to Clarke County Committee)

