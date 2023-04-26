Eagles sweep Bulldogs on Sophomore Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles were in action today, as they welcomed the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs to Scaggs Field for Sophomore Day.

The Eagles survived a late-inning scare form the Bulldogs, as they won game one 9-8.

Gunnar Dennison, the Ole Miss Rebels signee, got the start for MCC in game two, and Hayden O’Dell got the start for the Bulldogs.

Brennan Study got things going for MCC in the bottom of the first, after lacing a ball in to the right-center field gap, for an RBI triple.

Blaise Priester almost went yard in the next at bat, but the sacrifice-fly was deep enough to bring Study home.

Eagles up 2-0 after one inning.

Dennison was in great form early on, as he had two strikeouts in the second inning, and he kept MGCCC off the scoreboard.

A seven run second inning would put MCC up 9-0, and they never looked back.

Eagles win game two 16-4, and they complete the sweep of the Bulldogs.

