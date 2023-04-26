First Alert: A level 1 marginal risk is over the are for Wed. and Thurs.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! A level 1 marginal risk is over the area today and tomorrow. It is a low end threat, but hail and damaging wind gust are possible. Highs are in the lower 80s this afternoon and overnight lows are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Scattered showers are possible through the day with heavier rain moving in this evening. Keep your umbrella handy as storms will pick up into early Thursday morning. A cold front system is moving through as early as 8am Thursday through Thursday afternoon. Also, there is a low potential for flash flooding, so use caution on the streets and never drive through flooded roads. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

