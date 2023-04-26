FIRST ALERT: Showers return, but Thursday brings a risk for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a dry and pleasant start to the week, showers return to the forecast. Wednesday morning could include an isolated shower, but the afternoon & evening bring a better chance for a few showers to dance across our area. Everyone won’t get wet, but an upper disturbance in the area could produce a few downpours. Highs for Wednesday will reach around 80 degrees, and a warm front will lift north of us overnight into Thursday morning... so lows will stay near 60 degrees & fog will be possible.

FIRST ALERT

Thursday morning, expect showers to start rolling in ahead of a cold front (and area of low pressure) that’ll be moving towards us. As the system gets closer, rain becomes likely and storms are expected throughout the afternoon into the evening. The atmosphere will be supportive of at least isolated severe storms mainly through the afternoon, and damaging wind will be our main threat. However, storms with hail are possible along with a storm that could spawn a tornado. So, make sure to stay tuned to storm team 11 for updates. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ are possible.

The actual front won’t cross until the predawn hours on Friday, and showers will linger in our area through that time-frame. Then, skies will gradually clear once we get behind the front. However, don’t expect a big dose of cooler air. Highs will hover near 80 degrees for Saturday afternoon, and mid-upper 70s are expected on Sunday. Sunday, there will be another disturbance in our area, so more hit & miss showers will be possible.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.