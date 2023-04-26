Funeral services for Gerard D. Ethridge will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Hancock officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Gerard D. Ethridge, age 83, of Collinsville, MS passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Gerard served 42 years with the Mississippi Air National Guard, retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. He was an active member of Crossview Church of Collinsville, MS.

Gerard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Phyllis Ethridge, his son Brent Ethridge (Julie), granddaughters Haley Barnes (Chris) and Sarah Ethridge, sister Linda Dulaney (Robert), and a host of cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Ethridge, his parents Claiborne and Madge Ethridge.

The family request memorials be made to Righteous Oaks Recovery Center of Chunky, MS or a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be Jake Ammon, Robert Benson, Caleb Dulaney, Sam Dulaney (honorary), Wilburt Easom, Larry Frazier, Tullus Johnson, Richard McAlister and Randy Mathis.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Friday, April 28, 2023, with the service immediately following at 1:00 PM.

