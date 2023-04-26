GMA’s Robin Roberts visits Rolling Fork

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts “GMA” co-anchor and Mississippi native began her coverage Wednesday morning with a live broadcast from Rolling Fork.

“Mississippi Strong” is a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornados.

Join Robin as she shares insightful stories, and interviews with the common theme of neighbors helping neighbors in Mississippi.

Good Morning America airs Monday through Friday (7 a.m. to 9 a.m.) on WTOK-TV.

View GMA’s Facebook video below and learn how you can help.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.