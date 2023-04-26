Gold & Silver exempt from state sales tax

SB2862 signed into place last week
Governor Tate Reeves signed SB2862 into place last week.
Governor Tate Reeves signed SB2862 into place last week.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Governor Tate Reeves signed SB2862 into place last week.

This law will make gold and silver coins and bullion tax-free. Mississippi is the 43rd state to intact a law of this nature. News 11 spoke with one local business owner who says our area has several gold and silver coin collectors, as well as bullion buyers, that will benefit from this law. He also states buying gold or silver can help keep a hedge against inflation. Where the dollar may decrease in value, gold and silver can go up.

“This has been in the works for two or three years. The Mississippi Pawnbrokers’ Association led the charge,” said Justin Hardy, owner of Rock House Gun and Pawn “There’s a lot of collectors, so now when they buy Morgan Dollars, Peace Dollars, American Dollar, Silver Eagles, they don’t pay the 7% sales tax anymore. Unfortunately, that won’t cover your diamond rings or nothing like that.”

Hardy added “You can buy some gold and silver; we keep some bullion in at Rock House. You can also check it out at Philadelphia Gun and Pawn. And over the course of the next three to four months, there will be a coin shop that is going to open in Philadelphia.”

SB2862 will go into effect July 1st.

City answers questions about E.F. Young Hotel demolition process
Local business and library team up to promote literacy in the community
