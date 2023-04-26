Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff; unidentified body found in burned residence

LEAKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is believed to be dead following a standoff in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have died in a house fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning.

Arrington had barricaded himself in the structure. The standoff began around 7:13 a.m., the sheriff said.

The fire came a couple of hours later, fully engulfing the home. He said recovery efforts would get underway once the fire burns out.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, who was on the scene, reported an unidentified deceased person was found in the burned residence.

“The fire was pretty big, and it caused a lot of damage,” he said. “As you can see as well, we believe that there was someone inside the residence at the time the fire started. We can also confirm that at the time the fire started, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

It’s still unclear what caused the blaze.

A home is completely destroyed following a standoff in Leake Co. An escaped Hinds County detained barricaded there is believed to be dead. (Sheriff Tyree Jones)

“Basically, one of the times he was shooting from the residence, when he shot, the window,” Atkinson said. “And it started smoking from that particular part of the house, and it just came up, I guess, spreading throughout the residence.”

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson. (WLBT)

Arrington was one of four detainees that escaped the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday. The detainees were being held in the jail’s B-Pod and were able to escape after breaching a hole in a cell wall, Jones said.

After escaping, Arrington was accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle and killing a pastor who pulled over along the side of the road to help him in south Jackson.

Arrington was accused of fleeing the scene in the victim’s red pickup truck.

So far, the pastor’s truck has not been recovered.

“We have combed this area,” Atkinson said. “We’ve had drones... choppers have been in the area, and we have not seen this vehicle in the area, and we have not seen that vehicle anywhere.

A manhunt began Tuesday night after Arrington was spotted in Leake County.

Atkinson said the search continued throughout the night and he and an investigator returned to the Conway Road home this morning, where they spoke to the owner.

The owner was returning home at the time, the sheriff said. “That’s when he went inside of the residence and came back out and said he was inside the residence and that’s when it all got started.”

One Leake County investigator was shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be transferred to a medical facility in Jackson for further treatment.

Several agencies aided in search and standoff, including Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes (Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

Three other detainees remain on the run. Those men are Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes. Jones warned that two of the men have ties to the tri-county area.

Atkinson did not know if Arrington had any ties to Leake County. He said MBI is currently investigating the case.

