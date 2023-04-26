Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Sunday is believed to be dead following a standoff in Leake County.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have died in a house fire on Conway Road during a standoff Wednesday morning.

Arrington had barricaded himself in the structure. The standoff began around 7:13 a.m., the sheriff said.

The fire came a couple of hours later, fully engulfing the home. He said recovery efforts would get underway once the fire burns out.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones was on the scene this morning and spoke to WLBT’s reporters.

“The fire was pretty big, and it caused a lot of damage,” Jones said. “As you can see as well, we believe that there was someone inside the residence at the time the fire started. We can also confirm that at the time the fire started, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Arrington was one of four detainees that escaped the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday. The detainees were being held in the jail’s B-Pod and were able to escape after breaching a hole in a cell wall, the sheriff said.

After escaping, Arrington is accused of stealing a motorcycle, wrecking that motorcycle and killing a pastor in south Jackson who pulled over along the side of the road to help him.

Arrington was accused of fleeing the scene in the victim’s red pickup truck.

A massive manhunt began Tuesday night after he was spotted in Leake County. However, the pastor’s truck has not been recovered.

“We have combed this area,” Atkinson said. “We’ve had drones... choppers have been in the area, and we have not seen this vehicle in the area and we have not seen that vehicle anywhere.

Jones and Atkinson were interviewed together following the standoff. Neither knew how the fire started.

“Basically, one of the times he was shooting from the residence, when he shot, the window... and it started smoking from that particular part of the house, and it just came up, I guess, spreading throughout the residence,” Atkinson said.

