Local business and library team up to promote literacy in the community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local business and the public library have teamed up to encourage the younger generation to read.

The Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library applied for the Wash, Dry, and Read Grant from the Mississippi Library Commission to furnish and supply books for a reading corner in the My Family Laundromat.

The owner, Gregory Tell, said he’s happy to be able to contribute to his community in this way.

“I get refurnished every quarter, 50 books, because the books are allowed to be given to the kids if they like them. That’s another motivation to get them to come down here and get parents to read to their kids because that’s where it starts. It’s really a great experiment just to be able to help the community like this and give back,” said Tell.

The library’s program coordinator, Elizabeth Jolly, said outreach projects like this will help kids see the joy of reading in their daily lives and improve literacy rates.

“Out of Meridian, 26 percent of elementary and 17 percent of middle school only tested at or above the proficiency reading level for Mississippi. So we are hoping this grant will help increase those numbers,” said Jolly.

Shellie Zeigler, a library consultant with the Mississippi Library Commission, said the reading corner contains books for children of all ages and she believes reading is the key to success.

“The love of reading really begins when you’re a child. So, if a child goes to one of these laundromats and sees this reading nook, they start picking up a book and they fall in love with it. We really hope they take it home with them because, who knows what that will do for that child? That might instill a great love of reading that will just propel itself in their life,” said Zeigler.

The My Family Laundromat at 1018 19th Street is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

