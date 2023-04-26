Meridian Public School District hosts arts festival

Meridian Public School District hosts arts festival at the high school.
Meridian Public School District hosts arts festival at the high school.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Visual and musical arts were on display at one local high school on Tuesday.

Meridian Public School District hosted its annual arts festival at the high school.

The festival featured musical performances from choirs from various schools within the district, an art gallery, and dance performances.

Tracy Scott, the District Pre-K and Arts Coordinator, said she was glad to showcase the talent throughout the school system.

“We like to have a festival type atmosphere where parents can maybe go see somebody sing and then we also have performers at our art gallery, so we want parents to come out to get to see our district and what we have to offer,” said Scott.

Brianna Smith is a nineth grade student who performed with the Meridian High School Choir and she looks forward to the event every year.

“I am very excited. This just gives me a good opportunity to sing, show my talent off in front of everybody, and have a good time with my choir members,” said Smith.

The arts festival ended with a performance from the Meridian High School Band.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer, Morgan Wallen, performs at night one of "One Thing at a Time," tour in...
Morgan Wallen cancels second night of “One Thing at a Time Tour,” in Oxford
There was a deadly crash in Kemper County Tuesday morning.
1 fatality in Kemper County crash
Shackelford was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department on April 24.
Former Meridian Police Dept. employee arrested
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 24, 2023

Latest News

Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates
FIRST ALERT: Showers return, but Thursday brings a risk for severe storms
Shackelford was arrested by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department on April 24.
Former Meridian Police Dept. employee arrested
Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades
Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades worth 13 million dollars
Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades
Amtrak to provide Union Station with major upgrades