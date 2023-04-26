Meridian Public School District hosts arts festival

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Visual and musical arts were on display at one local high school on Tuesday.

Meridian Public School District hosted its annual arts festival at the high school.

The festival featured musical performances from choirs from various schools within the district, an art gallery, and dance performances.

Tracy Scott, the District Pre-K and Arts Coordinator, said she was glad to showcase the talent throughout the school system.

“We like to have a festival type atmosphere where parents can maybe go see somebody sing and then we also have performers at our art gallery, so we want parents to come out to get to see our district and what we have to offer,” said Scott.

Brianna Smith is a nineth grade student who performed with the Meridian High School Choir and she looks forward to the event every year.

“I am very excited. This just gives me a good opportunity to sing, show my talent off in front of everybody, and have a good time with my choir members,” said Smith.

The arts festival ended with a performance from the Meridian High School Band.

