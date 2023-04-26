Mississippi man accused of kidnapping 1-year-old boy arrested in Louisiana

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday and has been charged with kidnapping.

According to Louisiana police, around 9:30 p.m. on April 25, officers with the Vidalia Police Department received a BOLO on a silver Subaru bearing a Michigan license plate.

The vehicle was wanted by officials in Lincoln County, Mississippi in reference to a kidnapping involving a Black male subject accompanied by a 1-year-old boy.

Just a few moments after receiving the BOLO, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, where the male subject, identified as 23-year-old Hashem Ben-yisrayl of Hazlehurst, and the baby were found.

Both Ben-yisrayl and 18-year-old Makayla Hanselman of Fort Polk, Louisiana have been charged with kidnapping.

The child is safe and has been reunited with his family.

