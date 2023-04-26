Newton County School District announces new superintendent

Dr. Tyler Hansford has been appointed as NCSD superintendent.
Dr. Tyler Hansford has been appointed as NCSD superintendent.(NCSD)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Tyler Hansford has been appointed Newton County School District’s new superintendent. Hansford currently serves as the superintendent of Union Public School District.

Dr. Hansford said he was thankful to have been chosen and excited for the future.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Newton County School District. The school board shared my vision that Newton County could be the premier school district in the state. This district has a well-documented history of providing an excellent education for students, along with great opportunities for participation in extracurriculars. I look forward to working with the board, school staff, and community to lead Newton County into the future,” said Dr. Hansford.

Dr. Hansford will begin as superintendent of the Newton County School District on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Melissa Lynn Shackelford has been charged with sexual penetration of incarcerated...
Former MDOC employee faces sex charge
There was a deadly crash in Kemper County Tuesday morning.
1 fatality in Kemper County crash
Pastor Anthony Watts is believed to have been killed after offering help to a detainee that...
Police: Escaped detainee wanted after pastor killed while trying to provide aid following wreck
Multiple agencies respond to a standoff with an escaped Hinds County detainee in Leake County.
Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff
Dylan Arrington, 22
‘Armed and dangerous’: Escaped inmate possibly spotted in Leake County

Latest News

Wendy's chili will soon be available by can in stores.
Wendy’s popular chili will soon be available in store
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
House Republicans prep for debt vote; Biden open to meeting
A judge has decided in favor of the state’s request to deny bond for the suspects in the...
Bond denied for suspects in Dadeville mass shooting
Debris piled up along a roadway in Rolling Fork.
GMA’s Robin Roberts visits Rolling Fork