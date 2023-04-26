Newton County School District announces new superintendent

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Tyler Hansford has been appointed Newton County School District’s new superintendent. Hansford currently serves as the superintendent of Union Public School District.

Dr. Hansford said he was thankful to have been chosen and excited for the future.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the Newton County School District. The school board shared my vision that Newton County could be the premier school district in the state. This district has a well-documented history of providing an excellent education for students, along with great opportunities for participation in extracurriculars. I look forward to working with the board, school staff, and community to lead Newton County into the future,” said Dr. Hansford.

Dr. Hansford will begin as superintendent of the Newton County School District on July 1.

