Northeast Lauderdale teammates sign the dotted line

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Butler and Shayne Schaefer, teammates on Northeast Lauderdale High School’s baseball team, are both continuing their academic and athletic careers at the next level.

Butler is a dual sport athlete, and he signed to play football for the University of Southern Mississippi, something he says excites him.

He also leaves behind quite a legacy as a Trojan.

“It’s meant the world to me, you know. I’ve made such good friends, you know, people I grew up with and I’m graduating with. It’s a good atmosphere and a good place,” Butler said.

“Mitchell Butler is a huge part of both programs, baseball and football, but especially, in this case, signing day for football. Offensive Line, Defensive Line, nothing but a player, you know... just a special player who is going to be really successful at the college level,” Trojans football coach, Mustaffa Ibrahim said.

Shayne Schaefer, meanwhile, will continue his baseball career with Southeastern Baptist College.

When asked what some of his favorite memories were as a part of Northeast’s baseball team, Schaefer said, “Probably the bus rides home, playoffs, just having fun overall, becoming a family, and having forever friends.”

Schaefer has been one of the Trojans’ best baseball players, and he leaves behind a legacy that head coach Brock McKnight is proud of.

“Shayne has been everything to our program. I mean when we first got here, and got together, and started to instill what we wanted to preach and our culture and our core values of our program, Shayne’s exemplified that every single day. Not only in the baseball field, or on the baseball field, but also in the classroom, and out in the community” McKnight said.

