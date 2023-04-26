Quitman Elementary introduces Move To Learn MS

By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Lower and Upper elementary had a special guest today.

Move to Learn MS is an organization that helps not only improve the physical health of students, but their academic health as well.

It’s based on a simple concept-- when kids get to move at school-- schools get better.

The program is designed to help teachers raise student fitness levels and, in turn, raise student achievement.

Today the founder of “Move to Learn” had a fun, interactive, presentation to introduce teachers and students to the program.

“It’s a collaboration between the Bower Foundation and Mississippi State Department of Education.” said Larry Calhoun “It’s a teaching tool, and it’s only a tool. It’s not a panacea, it’s not a cure all, but it’s a teaching tool to help children get movement within the classroom setting, particularly those who are tactile by the kinesthetic those that like to move and get energy pent up. Well, it’s a great way of giving them a way of expressing themselves, to sit down, focus, concentrate and time on tasks.”

To learn more about this program you can visit their website here.

