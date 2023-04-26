Spring Food Festival returns to Poplar Springs United Methodist Church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Poplar Springs spring shrimp boil festival is finally returning for the first time since 2020.

The shrimp boil has gone on for over 25 years. They are finally bringing it back on Saturday April 29th.

The boil will begin at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church.

Orders of five or more plates are offered with delivery. The plates start at $12 a piece. They come with boiled shrimp, mushrooms, potatoes and corn.

Fresh baked goods and frozen casseroles are also available.

The proceeds from this years event will go to the Wesley House, the Care Lodge and Love’s Kitchen.

To place an order or buy a plate in advance contact Nancy Crews at nancy.psdumc@gmail.com or at 601-485-5598

