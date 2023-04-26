Team of the Week: United Mavericks of Quitman

This week's Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the United Mavericks of United Cheer and Dance of Quitman.
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Mavericks of United Cheer and Dance of Quitman.

The Mavericks were the only team in the state of Mississippi that received an invitation to a national cheerleading competition in Tampa, Florida.

They received the invitation after placing first at the Aloha Biloxi Showdown.

The Mavericks placed 19th out of 36 teams in their division in the national competition.

Congratulations to this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week, the Mavericks of United Cheer and Dance of Quitman

