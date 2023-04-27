2023 All Scholastic Sports team: Jaeon Johnson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether it is on the football field, eighteen holes, the pitch, or campus, Choctaw Central’s, Jaeon Johnson, is force of positivity wherever he goes.

“Jaeon is the type of person where everything is better when Jaeon is around,” said Jaeon’s teacher, Penny Hardy.

“The style of leadership that he did was not necessarily vocal, as much as it was demonstration,” Football Coach, Edward Routh, said. “The others knew that they could look to him, they knew that he was hurt, but he was still playing through it. They could persevere and go.”

Jaeon’s impacts are felt well beyond the field as well, in school as a scholar at the top of his class, and through the community most recently being named Mr. Choctaw Central and prom king.

One of the things that Jaeon takes the most pride in is representing his people, The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

“The connection i have to my tradition is what separates me from other people,” Jaeon Johnson said, showing me a tribal medallion his mom made for him. “There’s not many role models to look up to unfortunately and I would just like to start a trend that increases the amount of role models.”

“Be on the lookout for Jaeon johnson becuase he is truly one of the best we have ever had on this campus, and I am just so proud to have had him as a student,” hardy said.

Despite all of these accomplishments, it was a hard year for not only Jaeon but the whole Choctaw community after the loss of a classmate and other community members.

“Don’t stop trying, don’t give up, on this reservation we had numerous people take their own lives, people from this high school, people from surrounding schools,” Jaeon said. “I just want to let everyone know, to never stop trying, never give up, there’s always something for you.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.