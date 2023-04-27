City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
CHARLES KIMBROUGH19712006 WILL BUTCHEE RD LAUDERDALE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
MARY A BOONE19653910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JIMMY R MOULDS JR1975626 21ST ST APT 31 MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:31 AM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 1:19 PM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 11:56 AM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

