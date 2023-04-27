City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 7:31 AM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of 45th Street. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 1:19 PM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2700 block of 45th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 11:56 AM on April 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.