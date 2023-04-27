First Alert: Heavy rain dominates the area bringing a low potential for severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A low end threat for severe storms remain over the area today. Heavy rain has carried over from late last night into this morning, so use caution on the roads as we wake up to wet streets heavy downpours will continue as a cold front will crosses today. Be sure to remain weather aware and pack your rain gear before starting the day. The low end threat for severe weather brings the possibility of hail, high winds, flash flooding and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Go over your safety plan with your family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated.

