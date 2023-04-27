FIRST ALERT: There will be a two-part threat for severe storms Thursday

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system will impact our area on Thursday, and it’s affiliated with a potent upper-level low that’s driving it. Eventually, it’ll swing a cold front across our region, but ahead of it, a potential complex of storms is expected to move across our area by early Thursday morning (arriving between 4AM - 7AM). This will be the first wave of storms, and it’ll bring a low threat for severe weather with the main threats being damaging wind & hail. This will impact many during the morning commute, so make sure to have ways of getting alerts as you start the day including our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/

Once this moves on by (no later than 11AM), we’re expecting only spotty showers for your Midday / early afternoon plans. If we get a good dose of sunshine during this lull, that’ll help the atmosphere recover from the morning rain...increasing the instability. This would lead to a potential 2nd wave of storms after 3PM that could also bring a severe threat. Because of this potential, our area is under a low severe threat throughout the day on Thursday....lasting until the evening (around Midnight).

The previously mentioned cold front will cross our area before sunrise Friday. This will lead to a nice/dry day to end the week, but another disturbance will move across our region this weekend...bringing a few more showers to the forecast. It looks like the best chance for showers will be Saturday PM, lasting through Sunday morning.

Temperature Forecast

Highs may suffer for Thursday due to clouds & rain-cooled air. However, if we get the sunshine break between the two rounds of rain, temps may be able to rebound to around 80 degrees. Regardless, colder air won’t filter in behind Thursday’s system. So, plan for seasonable highs in the low 80s Friday. Highs will be a little below the average this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

For now, next week still looks dry with a continuation of below average temps (70s).

