‘Flying Disc Approach to Recycling’: USM professor takes unique recycling approach to class

From the University of Southern Mississippi University Communications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though most Americans support recycling, current estimates suggest that less than 8 percent of the nearly 40 million tons of municipal plastic waste generated annually in the United States is actually recycled.

Instead, most of it ends up in landfills or, worse yet, discarded into the natural environment.

The School of Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has several research projects to combat this trend. Furthermore, the Clemons Lab has taken a newer approach to help support plastic recycling education in the Hattiesburg area.

Assistant Professor Tristan Clemons believes educating younger generations about the importance of recycling is the key to change for the future. To kickstart these changes, the Clemons Lab embarked on “The Flying Disc Approach to Recycling” with Sumrall High School.

The Flying Disc Approach to Recycling is a community outreach program supported by the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium. It teaches students the principles of plastic recycling through collecting, sorting and washing their own plastic waste to be made into frisbees given back to the students.

“The project was a lot of fun to get started, and I am just so grateful for all of the support we had along the way to get it off the ground,” said Clemons. “Obviously, the funding from the Mississippi Space Grant Consortium was integral to launching this project, and we are incredibly thankful for their financial support. But also Ms. Jamie Sorrell (Sumrall High teacher) has been a fantastic ambassador of the program, and her students were engaged at all steps of the process, which was great to see.”

The Clemons Lab used equipment from the Mississippi Polymer Institute (MPI) in Hattiesburg - the industrial polymer science outreach arm of USM - to shred and mold the collected plastic. (University of Southern Mississippi)

The Clemons Lab used equipment from the Mississippi Polymer Institute (MPI) in Hattiesburg - the industrial polymer science outreach arm of USM - to shred and mold the collected plastic.

“Ty Posey, a senior scientist at the MPI, was also key to the project’s success, sharing his knowledge with the team about processing the post-consumer plastic waste and providing the access to the industrial scale injection molding instrumentation suitable for the frisbee production,” said Clemons. “What I really enjoyed was this was a collaboration amongst USM Polymer Science, MPI and Sumrall High all done locally, right here within about a five-mile radius of everything we needed.”

A Clemons Lab graduate student, Penelope Jankoski, said providing a tangible example of successful recycling is powerful.

“Having the opportunity to show these students a real example of turning what could have ended up in a landfill into something they can use is a powerful thing,” said Jankoski. “From our initial discussions (with) the students, it was clear that many of them didn’t see the practical reasons for recycling. I think that having students actively collect items themselves and see the process of creating a frisbee first-hand played a major role in igniting a shift in their initial attitude towards recycling.”

While the focus of the outreach program was to educate students on the power of recycling, Clemons said that it also served as a way to recruit future students.

“We have one of the strongest polymer science programs in the U.S. right here in our backyard,” said Clemons. “This is a great way to recruit local students who otherwise might not know about the doors a degree in polymer science and engineering could open for them.”

Sorrell agreed and said the experience was an excellent opportunity for her students.

“It was an amazing opportunity for Sumrall High School to work with and learn from Dr. Clemons and two graduate students from USM Polymer Science and Engineering,” said Sorrell. “The experience made a lasting impression on my students on knowing the possibilities of recycled plastic and innovative applications in polymer science and engineering.”

After this successful pilot program, the Clemons Lab team said they would look to continue the program with Sumrall High School students and aim to expand to other schools in the Hattiesburg area.

To learn more about USM’s Polymer Science and Engineering program, visit https://www.usm.edu/polymer-science-engineering/index.php.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.