Former interim Hinds Co. Sheriff Marshand Crisler indicted on two federal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former interim Hinds County sheriff is facing federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury earlier this month.

In April, jurors indicted former interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler on two counts, including one connected to taking bribes in exchange for personal favors during his time in office.

Crisler also was indicted for knowingly selling ammunition to a convicted felon, in violation of federal statute.

The incidents occurred between September 14 and October 25, 2021.

Crisler was named interim sheriff in August 2021, following the death of the late Sheriff Lee Vance.

He was defetaed by Tyree Jones in a special election to fill the remainder of Vance’s term that same year. Jones was sworn into office on December 3, 2021.

According to court records, Crisler “accepted certain monetary payments to support his campaign to be elected sheriff of the HCSO but did not report those payments as campaign contributions as required by Mississippi Code.”

Records go on to state that Crisler continued to make promises after losing the race. Those promises included rewards to a convicted felon in the form of expungement of one or more felony convictions, offering protection to a jailed family member, and promises of employment to that felon at the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center.

“These actions are alleged to have taken place during Crisler’s previous unsuccessful campaign for Hinds County Sheriff in 2021,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On October 25, 2021, records sated that Crisler “knowingly sold and otherwise disposed of ammunition to a person... knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that [the person] had been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.”

It is against federal law to provide firearm ammunition to a known felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The felon’s name was not mentioned in court records. Crisler was criticized during a debate for his alleged connections with William “Polo” Edwards, a convicted felon and former social media personality. Edwards is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 45-year-old Robert Davis.

After leaving office, Crisler was appointed director of the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a position he served in until he resigned this year to again run for sheriff.

Crisler, a former Jackson city councilman, is expected to make his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge LaKeysha Greer Isaac in U.S. District Court.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each charge.

Chief Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

Crisler was not immediately available for comment.

