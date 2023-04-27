Former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner transferring to Alabama

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an...
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) throws against Marshall during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It didn’t take long for former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner to decide on his new home.

Buchner, who announced on Tuesday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, posted a tweet on Thursday morning that confirmed his commitment to play football for the University of Alabama.

The rising junior will be reunited in Tuscaloosa with Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame in February to become Alabama’s next offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban.

According to ESPN, Buchner flew to Alabama and visited the school on Wednesday. He reportedly had visits to other schools lined up but canceled them because Alabama put forth such a strong impression.

Last season, Buchner was named Notre Dame’s starting quarterback, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s second game of the season against Marshall.

However, he recovered in time for Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl matchup against South Carolina and was named the starter for that game after Drew Pyne, who took over as starter after Buchner’s injury, announced he was transferring to Arizona State. Buchner accounted for five touchdowns in Notre Dame’s win in the Gator Bowl and earned MVP honors.

Buchner played in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game this past weekend, but he honestly struggled, going 8-of-18 for 44 yards and an interception while graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for three touchdowns.

After Saturday’s spring game, head coach Marcus Freeman had said there was still a quarterback battle between Hartman and Buchner, regardless of the stats. But now, that’s obviously not the case.

Buchner is expected to have three years of eligibility remaining, as he is eligible for a redshirt season after only playing in three games last season.

