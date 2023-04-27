Funeral services for Mrs. Mavis Reeves Thrash will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, May 1, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Matt Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Thrash, 101, of Marion, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Bedford Care Center in Marion.

Mrs. Mavis was an active Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church member for over 60 years. She enjoyed serving wherever she was needed. She especially had a heart for serving in the home-bound ministry where she enjoyed visiting nursing homes. She was a homemaker and excelled with her sewing skills. She also was a faithful, Thursday Bridge Club member. Mrs. Mavis will be remembered as a loving friend who was kind and caring to everyone she encountered. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Mavis is survived by her grandson, Casey Ridinger (Kimi); her great-grandchildren, Dakota Jane, Carly Sue, and Oliver Thomas; her sister-in-law, Louise Thrash, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Thrash is preceded by in death by her husband, A.T. “Winkie” Thrash; her daughter, Patsy Ridinger; her granddaughter, Kim Ridinger; her parents Hiram and Ina Hollingsworth Reeves; and her seven siblings.

The Thrash Family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital or to Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

The Thrash family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

