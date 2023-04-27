Meridian Community College gears up for ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is gearing up for its ‘College 4 Kids’ program happening this summer.

Registration for classes is now open. Several courses will be available including cooking, nursing, cosmetology and sports.

MCC is offering two sessions, June 5-9 and June 12-16.

The camp is for ages 6 to 12. Classes are $75 each.

For more information on the camps, check out Meridian Community College’s website.

