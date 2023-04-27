Meridian Community College gears up for ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is gearing up for its ‘College 4 Kids’ program happening this summer.

Registration for classes is now open. Several courses will be available including cooking, nursing, cosmetology and sports.

MCC is offering two sessions, June 5-9 and June 12-16.

The camp is for ages 6 to 12. Classes are $75 each.

For more information on the camps, check out Meridian Community College’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

46-year-old Melissa Lynn Shackelford has been charged with sexual penetration of incarcerated...
Former MDOC employee faces sex charge
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Escaped detainee killed in house fire during standoff, sheriff confirms
Multiple agencies respond to a standoff with an escaped Hinds County detainee in Leake County.
Hinds Co. detainee believed to be dead following standoff
KeShawn Belcher, 21, is being held without bond at the Jackson County Detention Center.
Substitute teacher asked middle schoolers to ‘cuddle,’ add him on Snapchat, police say

Latest News

Registration for summer classes is open at Meridian Community College
Registration for summer classes is open at Meridian Community College.
Registration for summer classes open at MCC
Meridian Community College gears up for ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp
Meridian Community College gears up for ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp
Mississippi’s mental health system is still under the microscope by the feds. But the court...
Status conference held in Mississippi mental health lawsuit