Meridian Community College gears up for ‘College 4 Kids’ summer camp
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College is gearing up for its ‘College 4 Kids’ program happening this summer.
Registration for classes is now open. Several courses will be available including cooking, nursing, cosmetology and sports.
MCC is offering two sessions, June 5-9 and June 12-16.
The camp is for ages 6 to 12. Classes are $75 each.
For more information on the camps, check out Meridian Community College’s website.
