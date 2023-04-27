A newly signed law requires hospitals to allow visitors

By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey this morning says healthcare facilities must allow visitors even during a public health emergency.

The Harold Sachs and Anne Roberts Act originated from people who were unable to visit their family members who died in the hospital during the height of the pandemic due to a federal mandate prohibiting visitors in healthcare facilities.

“Not allowing visitation was not something we chose to do,” said Danne Howard with the Alabama Hospital Association.

Emee Baldwin lost her grandpa Harold Sachs.

“My grandfather was diagnosed with COVID and hospitalized in the fall of 2020, and I didn’t get to be there with him,” said Baldwin.

Anne Roberts is the second name on the new law, she’s the late wife of Senator Dan Roberts, R-Jefferson County.

“Fortunately, we were on the first floor. So we could look through a glass window pane and see my beloved bride about six feet away from her head. But for the rest of her time, we were unable to touch,” said Roberts.

Healthcare facilities must create policies related to infection control and personal protective equipment that allows for physical contact between a patient and a visitor.

“It will not be that onerous or difficult to make those tweaks since policies are already in place,” said Howard.

Facilities cannot require proof of vaccination from visitors. Instead, patients can appoint a designated caregiver who gets a mandated two-hour visit.

“We want visitors. It is important to the overall health care for people to be able to have and to see the support systems and their loved ones,” said Howard.

The states nursing home and hospital associations are supportive of this new law.

