Registration for summer classes open at MCC

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Registration is now open for summer classes at Meridian Community College.

MCC offers a ‘Maymester’ which is three weeks long, a four-week long semester in June and an eight-week long semester in June and July.

Kimberly Rush, the Associate Dean Of Advising, Retention, and Student Success, said these courses are fast-track but will help many students graduate on time.

“The benefit of being able to have these classes, and of course, in May we have about 15 classes available and about four available for June and July. Many students, especially university transfer students, they will transfer these classes back to the university so they will take the short-term classes with us and transfer them back to be on track for graduation. So, a lot of students may be missing a physics, or a trig, or a stats, or a Comp II or a public speaking; we offer all those classes over the summer,” said Rush.

The college encourages students to register for Maymester before classes start May 8.

