Funeral Services for Tempie Thomas Goodman will be held Sunday April 30, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Calvin Hayes and Bro. Jimmy Culpepper officiating. Burial will follow at Bucatunna Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Tempie Goodman, age 68, of Meridian, MS passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Tempie retired from Rush Hospital after 26 years as a labor and delivery nurse. In her spare time, she loved to cook, garden, and spend time with her family and friends. As a legacy, she created a cookbook to be passed down to her family to carry on her love for cooking. She loved attending church services with her beloved friend Ronnie Singley.

She is survived by her sons Shane Goodman (Kristin) and Barrie Goodman (Brianne), her grandchildren Whitley, Blake, Jillian, Kade, Chase, Londyn and Mason, her sisters Gwen Cherry (Keith) and Terri Thomas, her brother Jack Thomas (Rose).

She was preceded in death by her husband Timothy Goodman, her parents Jimmie and Joan Thomas.

Pallbearers will be Blake Goodman, Kade Goodman, Chase Goodman, Mason Goodman, Warren Hollingsworth, Ronnie Singley and Little Ronnie Singley.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a cancer research charity of your choice.

Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

