City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|GUY ABRAMS
|1982
|211 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SABRINA WILLIAMS
|1979
|2402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:32 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:39 AM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:47 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.