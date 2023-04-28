City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:32 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 6:39 AM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 5:47 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.