City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
GUY ABRAMS1982211 NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SABRINA WILLIAMS19792402 36TH PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT X 2
MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PETIT LARCENY
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:32 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 3100 block of Saint Paul Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 6:39 AM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 5:47 PM on April 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

