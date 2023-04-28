Friday, the sunshine returns!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Aside from the potential of patchy AM fog, your Friday looks great with a nice mix of clouds & sun. Highs will also manage to reach the low 80s (even though we’re behind a cold front).

FIRST ALERT

Saturday looks good most of the day, but disturbance will move across our region this weekend. It’ll bring a likely rain chance Saturday evening, overnight, and early Sunday morning. It could bring another .5″ - 1″ of rain to our area. It will also bring a low risk for severe storms for areas south of I-20. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. The weather improves by Sunday afternoon. Highs Saturday’s highs will be seasonably warm...near 80 degrees, but cooler 70s return for Sunday.

Next week, it doesn’t look too bad at all, but a few spotty showers may move in by midweek due to another disturbance. Otherwise, we’re expecting an upper-level ridge to build in by the end of the week. So, expect temps to climb above the average by next weekend.

