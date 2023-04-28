Gov. Ivey announces nearly $1.8 million for Alabama parks

Gov. Kay Ivey Friday announced grants totaling nearly $1.8 million to improve outdoor...
Gov. Kay Ivey Friday announced grants totaling nearly $1.8 million to improve outdoor recreational facilities in nine Alabama communities.(Source: Michael Tomberlin/Alabama NewsCenter)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Gov. Kay Ivey Friday announced grants totaling nearly $1.8 million to improve outdoor recreational facilities in nine Alabama communities.

The awards, made through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, support projects to build splash pads, playgrounds, ballfields, trails and to upgrade existing outdoor amenities. Additional LWCF awards are expected to be announced later.

A significant portion of the money will go toward parks in west Alabama. Recipients (listed by county), amount of grant and projects are:
Autauga County
Autauga County Commission ($500,000) – The county will use funds to construct several lighted ballfields and a parking area at Pine Level Park in the Pine Level community.

Chilton County
City of Clanton ($228,766) – The city of Clanton plans to construct a 3,000-square-foot splash pad at Clanton City Park in addition to building a new bridge over Black Snake Creek.

Choctaw County
Town of Butler ($266,087)– The town will purchase nearly 20 acres of wooded property adjacent to Zack Rogers Park and will extend an existing trail on the newly acquired land.

Colbert County
Colbert County Commission ($250,000) – Funds will be used to construct a restroom/shower facility and renovate an existing restroom/shower building, level campsites, replace picnic tables and make other upgrades at Rose Trail Park near Cherokee.

Crenshaw County
City of Luverne ($115,000) – The city will construct a splash pad and add sidewalks and handicap parking at E.L. Turner Park.

Houston County
City of Taylor ($171,528) – The city will use funds to provide additional playground equipment and construct a pavilion at Taylor Walking Trail Park.

Pickens County
Town of Carrollton ($84,000) – The town will use funds to add a playground, pavilion and lighting at Carrollton Municipal Park.

Town of Gordo ($159,330) - The town will install a new splashpad and playground at Gordo PARA Park.

Washington County
Town of Millry ($20,000) - The town will use funds to improve a parking area at Roy Chapman Sportsplex, the town’s only park.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the program in Alabama.

“Parks, playgrounds and trails contribute not only to the health of individuals, but also to the quality of life of a community,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I commend these local leaders who saw a need for these projects and pursued them. ADECA is pleased to be a partner with Governor Ivey, the National Park Service and these local communities in making these projects a reality.”

The LWCF program requires recipients to equally match the amount of the award with cash or in-kind commitments. Eligible applicants may include municipalities, county governments, state agencies and state authorities created by the Alabama Legislature.

The program can fund projects involving playfields, trails, parks, playgrounds, picnic and camping areas, including related amenities and land acquisition which will be dedicated for recreation use.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

The aftermath of the explosion in Corinth
Lightning strike causes gas line explosion in Corinth
Source: WBRC video
One year later: Alabama community to host dinner for donors after 2022 tornado
Heavy rain moves in Saturday afternoon
Nice for Friday before rain returns late Saturday afternoon
Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
Caught on camera: Police help 84-year-old driver escape van fire