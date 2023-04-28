Gov. Ivey announces nearly $1.8 million for Alabama parks

Autauga County

Autauga County Commission ($500,000) – The county will use funds to construct several lighted ballfields and a parking area at Pine Level Park in the Pine Level community.



Chilton County

City of Clanton ($228,766) – The city of Clanton plans to construct a 3,000-square-foot splash pad at Clanton City Park in addition to building a new bridge over Black Snake Creek.



Choctaw County

Town of Butler ($266,087)– The town will purchase nearly 20 acres of wooded property adjacent to Zack Rogers Park and will extend an existing trail on the newly acquired land.



Colbert County

Colbert County Commission ($250,000) – Funds will be used to construct a restroom/shower facility and renovate an existing restroom/shower building, level campsites, replace picnic tables and make other upgrades at Rose Trail Park near Cherokee.



Crenshaw County

City of Luverne ($115,000) – The city will construct a splash pad and add sidewalks and handicap parking at E.L. Turner Park.



Houston County

City of Taylor ($171,528) – The city will use funds to provide additional playground equipment and construct a pavilion at Taylor Walking Trail Park.



Pickens County

Town of Carrollton ($84,000) – The town will use funds to add a playground, pavilion and lighting at Carrollton Municipal Park.



Town of Gordo ($159,330) - The town will install a new splashpad and playground at Gordo PARA Park.



Washington County

Town of Millry ($20,000) - The town will use funds to improve a parking area at Roy Chapman Sportsplex, the town’s only park.



The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the program in Alabama.



“Parks, playgrounds and trails contribute not only to the health of individuals, but also to the quality of life of a community,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I commend these local leaders who saw a need for these projects and pursued them. ADECA is pleased to be a partner with Governor Ivey, the National Park Service and these local communities in making these projects a reality.”



The LWCF program requires recipients to equally match the amount of the award with cash or in-kind commitments. Eligible applicants may include municipalities, county governments, state agencies and state authorities created by the Alabama Legislature.



The program can fund projects involving playfields, trails, parks, playgrounds, picnic and camping areas, including related amenities and land acquisition which will be dedicated for recreation use.