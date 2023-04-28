Jahmyr Gibbs selected by the Detroit Lions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs has been selected in the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Gibbs spent one season playing for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Georgia Tech. He is the 3rd Crimson Tide player to be selected in the first round.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.