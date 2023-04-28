Jahmyr Gibbs selected by the Detroit Lions

Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at...
Alabama runningback Jahmyr Gibbs (1) runs into the endzone against Mississippi State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 22, 2022. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs has been selected in the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Gibbs spent one season playing for the Crimson Tide after transferring from Georgia Tech. He is the 3rd Crimson Tide player to be selected in the first round.

