Funeral services for John Mitchell will be held Monday, May 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, with Bro. Bob Followell officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. prior to service at the church. Webb & Stephens – North is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Mitchell, age 75, of Meridian, passed away April 28 at Regency Hospital.

John was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi. While attending Gulfport High School, he excelled at football as #21 running back. Family was the absolute most important thing to John, and he was very proud of being the grandson of Greek immigrants. As a baby, he was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church and continued attending church throughout his childhood, and was currently attending Collinsville Baptist Church in Collinsville, Mississippi. John instilled in his children the value of hard work by leading by example, love by being devoted to his family, and kindness by helping anyone that needed it. His family will cherish the many years of memories they have of cookouts, crawfish boils, weddings, trips to the beach, and so many other special times shared. He spent over forty years in retail management at K Mart and Lowe’s, where he retired, before eventually becoming a co-owner of Mitchell Tire and Wrecker Service in Collinsville, Mississippi. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, community, his great Pyrenees, Athena, as well as anyone whoever had the pleasure of meeting him.

John is survived by his wife of forty years, Diana Mitchell; children, Sharron Stevens and her husband, Robby, of Clinton, MS, Chad Mitchell and his wife, Sandi, of Lucedale, MS, Michael Mitchell and his wife, Erin, of Brandon, MS, Anthony Mitchell and his wife, Kelly, of Ridgeland, MS, Quentin Mitchell and his wife, Stephanie, of Meridian, MS, Nicholas Mitchell and his wife, Kate, of Gluckstadt, MS, and Keith Majors and his wife, Lori, of Flagstaff, AZ; grandchildren, Cameron, Kristen, Kaitlan, Casey, Corey, Emily, Julie, Melanie, Lucy, Mahalis, Zoe, Serenity, John, Keely, Emma, Kenzie, Ella, Peyton, John Isaac, Adeline, Ananias and Andrew; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Charlie Mitchell and his wife, Joy, of New Orleans, LA, Ellie Hales and her husband, Eddie, of Brandon, MS, Julie Smith-Vaniz and her husband, Buddy, of Brandon, MS, John Mitchell and his wife, Patricia, of Biloxi, MS, Mike Mitchell and his wife, Lisa, of Gulfport, MS, Patricia Bock of West Virginia, and Irene Mitchell of Biloxi, MS; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends that loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Helen.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gulfport Memorial Hospital ICU staff and physicians for their exemplary kindness and care.

Memorials can be made in his honor at www.stjude.org or samaritanspurse.org/donate.

Family and friends may leave online condolences at webbstephens.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Michael Mitchell, please visit our floral store.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.