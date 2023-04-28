Linda Stephens Pearson of Emelle, Alabama died April 27, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Health in Meridian, Mississippi.

She was born March 1, 1948, to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Stephens of Eutaw, Alabama. She attended Greene County High School and Livingston State Teachers College. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bobby) Sherman Pearson, on October 21, 1966.

She faithfully served Friendship Baptist Church of Boligee as the pianist and Sunday school teacher for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Juanita Stephens.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert (Bobby) Sherman Pearson, sister, Martha Hudson (Lonnie), brother, Ernest Stephens, sons, Robert Jason Pearson (Ashley), Christopher Eric Pearson (Leah), Troy Adam Pearson (Jennifer), daughters, Amanda Pearson McRae (Colin), Leah Pearson Banks (Harris), grandchildren, Colby Pearson (Peyton), Shawn Westbrook, Chase Qualls, Madeline Pearson Bushaw (Brandon), Marianna Pearson, Libby Kate Plowman, Lauren Plowman, Sam Henry Pearson, Mae Pearson, George McRae, and Montana McRae.

Graveside services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethsalem Cemetery in Boligee, Alabama with Rev. Johnathan Johnson officiating.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

