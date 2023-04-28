Linda Stephens Pearson

Linda Stephens Pearson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Stephens Pearson of Emelle, Alabama died April 27, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Health in Meridian, Mississippi.

She was born March 1, 1948, to Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Stephens of Eutaw, Alabama. She attended Greene County High School and Livingston State Teachers College. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bobby) Sherman Pearson, on October 21, 1966.

She faithfully served Friendship Baptist Church of Boligee as the pianist and Sunday school teacher for over 50 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Juanita Stephens.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Robert (Bobby) Sherman Pearson, sister, Martha Hudson (Lonnie), brother, Ernest Stephens, sons, Robert Jason Pearson (Ashley), Christopher Eric Pearson (Leah), Troy Adam Pearson (Jennifer), daughters, Amanda Pearson McRae (Colin), Leah Pearson Banks (Harris), grandchildren, Colby Pearson (Peyton), Shawn Westbrook, Chase Qualls, Madeline Pearson Bushaw (Brandon), Marianna Pearson, Libby Kate Plowman, Lauren Plowman, Sam Henry Pearson, Mae Pearson, George McRae, and Montana McRae.

Graveside services will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethsalem Cemetery in Boligee, Alabama with Rev. Johnathan Johnson officiating.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

John Mitchell
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra has a variety of upcoming events
Good News' mission is to place Christian chaplains in jails and prisons to minister to...
Good News Jail and Prison Ministry celebrates 23 years at Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Mr. Mr. Bradford Horner