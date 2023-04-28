Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM/Gray News) - A man in Illinois is facing charges for reportedly having sexual contact with an animal.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jack Blanke, 40, was arrested early Friday morning after he was observed making sexual contact with a horse.

Deputies said they witnessed the 40-year-old with the horse on a property while they were on patrol.

According to authorities, Blanke is facing charges of sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass.

He was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail.

