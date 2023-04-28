Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute announces plans for Voices of Courage and Justice

Festivities will be held in June to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This June will mark the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers at his Jackson home.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute announced the Voices of Courage and Justice Festivities, which will include a week of events in Jackson beginning June 6th.

Medgar Evers was the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi with Mrs. Evers working with him. The work in that office was instrumental in gathering critical evidence and witnesses into Emmitt Till’s murder.

The commemoration will include the More than a Widow Brunch, recognizing and celebrating the work of Myrlie Evers on Thursday, June 8th, and the Voices of Courage and Justice Gala set for Friday, June 9th.

The Evers Parade is set for Saturday, June 10th honoring the lives of Medgar, Myrlie, and Charles Evers.

Tickets to all events are on sale now. For more information you can click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles- clipped version
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one
Trojans fall to Cougars - clipped version
Trojans fall to Cougars - clipped version
Clarkdale run rules their way into first playoff win