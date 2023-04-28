Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute announces plans for Voices of Courage and Justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This June will mark the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers at his Jackson home.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute announced the Voices of Courage and Justice Festivities, which will include a week of events in Jackson beginning June 6th.

Medgar Evers was the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi with Mrs. Evers working with him. The work in that office was instrumental in gathering critical evidence and witnesses into Emmitt Till’s murder.

The commemoration will include the More than a Widow Brunch, recognizing and celebrating the work of Myrlie Evers on Thursday, June 8th, and the Voices of Courage and Justice Gala set for Friday, June 9th.

The Evers Parade is set for Saturday, June 10th honoring the lives of Medgar, Myrlie, and Charles Evers.

