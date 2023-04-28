Mississippi Army National Guard discuss recruitment efforts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A member of the Army National Guard made a stop in Meridian to discuss recruitment efforts in the state.

The Mississippi Army National Guard is always recruiting and has over 130 job opportunities available in the Magnolia State.

SGT Joshua Seymour said joining the guard has several benefits.

“So the biggest benefits we have is money for college, between the Montgomery G.I. Bill and tuition assistance. Tuition assistance pays out a little over $4,000 a year. We will pay for one semester of college and the service member will get over 36 months. So, if you add the tuition assistance and the 36-month G.I. Bill, you can walk away with a bachelor’s with no money out of your pocket for tuition,” said Seymour.

To join, you have to be 18 years old or 17 with parental consent, take the ASVAB test, pass a physical assessment and have no legal issues.

If you would like more information, check out the Mississippi Army National Guard’s website.

