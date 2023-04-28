NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian said goodbye to one of its commanding officers Friday.

The “Eagles” of Training Squadron 7 held a Change of Command ceremony for Commander Greg “Quagmire” Enzinger, who is retiring soon after 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

The outgoing commander and incoming commander were happy to share the day with their families and their fellow service men and women.

“I still have a couple more months before retirement officially, but it has been a fantastic way end out my military service here in Meridian. The community is always extremely patriotic, extremely supportive for everyone here on base. I started here as a young pilot about 18 years ago and it’s great to come back and bring it all full circle,” said Commander Enzinger.

The incoming commander, Commander Bradley “Pancake” Thompson, said he is eager to take on this new position.

“I’m super excited that I get to continue working with the students. That has always been a love of mine. Teaching them, I am really passionate about it, but I am also excited that we can move the squadron in a new direction. As we modernize, Quags has mentioned it a bit in his discussion, but he really started a trend of modernization that I hope to continue here in VT-7, to make us kind of leaner and meaner,” said Commander Thompson.

Commander Enzinger will officially retire in October. Commander Thompson will then take on his new role.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony
Mississippi Army National Guard discuss recruitment efforts
Mississippi Army National Guard discusses recruitment efforts.
Mississippi Army National Guard discuss recruitment efforts
Construction has been ongoing since January 2022.
I-20/59 construction nearing end