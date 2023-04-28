NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Naval Air Station Meridian said goodbye to one of its commanding officers Friday.

The “Eagles” of Training Squadron 7 held a Change of Command ceremony for Commander Greg “Quagmire” Enzinger, who is retiring soon after 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

The outgoing commander and incoming commander were happy to share the day with their families and their fellow service men and women.

“I still have a couple more months before retirement officially, but it has been a fantastic way end out my military service here in Meridian. The community is always extremely patriotic, extremely supportive for everyone here on base. I started here as a young pilot about 18 years ago and it’s great to come back and bring it all full circle,” said Commander Enzinger.

The incoming commander, Commander Bradley “Pancake” Thompson, said he is eager to take on this new position.

“I’m super excited that I get to continue working with the students. That has always been a love of mine. Teaching them, I am really passionate about it, but I am also excited that we can move the squadron in a new direction. As we modernize, Quags has mentioned it a bit in his discussion, but he really started a trend of modernization that I hope to continue here in VT-7, to make us kind of leaner and meaner,” said Commander Thompson.

Commander Enzinger will officially retire in October. Commander Thompson will then take on his new role.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.