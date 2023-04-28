Nice for Friday before rain returns late Saturday afternoon

Heavy rain moves in Saturday afternoon
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! A very comfortable start to the day and an even better afternoon awaits. Rain clears today, so get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Showers and storms return late Saturday evening. A very small southern potion of Choctaw county is under a low end threat for severe weather. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11, because the rest of the viewing area could be added to this risk zone. Showers will continue into early Sunday morning, before rain makes it’s exit around 7am Sunday morning. Stay safe and have a great weekend.

