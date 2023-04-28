Officer no longer employed with LPD following 2022 DUI arrest in Forrest. Co.; MHP releases dashcam video

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer that was arrested for DUI last fall, among other charges, is no longer employed with the Laurel Police Department.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox issued a statement Friday morning saying that Officer Raven Naylor is no longer employed with the department.

After the conclusion of the criminal case in Forrest County Justice Court and the LPD Internal Investigation, Officer Raven Naylor is no longer employed with the Laurel Police Department. This is a personnel matter and no further information will be released.

Cox was asked whether Naylor was fired or did she resign, but he did not disclose the detail of that information. Since this is a personnel matter, he said no further information could be released at this time.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Naylor was arrested on Oct. 9, 2022, after officers received a tip that a vehicle was going south in the right northbound lane of U.S. Highway 49.

The arrest report said an MHP trooper directed the traffic stop on a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro that Naylor was driving at 1:55 a.m. During the stop, the trooper smelled the odor of an “intoxicating substance” coming from the vehicle and Naylor.

MHP said Naylor stated that she would not consent to any chemical test, and she was arrested and taken to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Naylor was initially charged with DUI – first offense, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of disturbing the peace, one count of driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, careless driving and no proof of liability insurance, according to the arrest report.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released dash camera videos in connection to the arrest.

To watch the MHP dashcam videos, click the links below WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE MAY BE HEARD IN THE VIDEOS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

According to Naylor’s employee timesheet, requested from the City of Laurel, she was placed on leave without pay from Oct. 9 - 11. She also took two vacation days on Oct. 12 and 13, according to the timesheet.

On Oct. 17, Naylor’s timesheet shows she was back at work at LPD.

Raven Naylor's timesheets from Oct. 2 through Oct 12 and Oct. 17 through Oct. 29. (City of Laurel)

On March 29, 2023, Naylor pleaded guilty to DUI – first offense, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of driving on the wrong side of the road in front of Forrest County Justice Court Judge Gay Polk-Payton. The court dismissed careless driving, reckless driving and two of the disorderly conduct charges, along with the no proof of liability insurance charge.

According to a court document, Naylor was placed on probation for up to six months. She was also given fines for the total amount of $1,806.50.

In previous attempts to ask about Naylor’s employment status, Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said he could not comment on employee personnel matters as the internal investigation is waiting for the court’s decision.

Naylor was sworn into LPD in 2020. In 2021, Naylor received a certificate of commendation for her achievements made during her first year. She was also the first female member of LPD’s Special Response Team.

