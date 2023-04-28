Police: 87-year-old killed in Walmart parking lot after driver backs out of parking spot

Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck...
Police in Georgia say an 87-year-old woman died in a Walmart parking lot after she was struck by a vehicle.(WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A woman has died in Georgia after she was hit by a car in a parking lot.

The Rincon Police Department reports that an elderly woman was killed in a Walmart parking lot after she was hit by a vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 87-year-old Beulah Miller. Authorities said a car was backing out of a parking space when she was hit.

The woman was struck at a low speed, but she did not survive her injuries, authorities said.

According to Rincon police, traffic investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for Walmart provided the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our Rincon store. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement as they investigate the incident, and we refer further questions to them.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Police in Illinois say they have arrested Jack Blanke for having sexual contact with a horse.
Man arrested for having sexual contact with horse, deputies say
NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony
Mississippi Army National Guard discuss recruitment efforts
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony.
NAS Meridian hosts Change of Command ceremony