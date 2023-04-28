Police: Teacher ‘grazed’ after gun fired in Tennessee school

Knox County Schools officials said that West High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A teacher at a high school in Tennessee was grazed by a bullet or bullet fragment after a gun was fired inside a classroom, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday at West High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to their preliminary report, Knoxville police said it appears that the gun was inside a student’s backpack.

Knoxville police confirmed that there were no serious injuries.

They also reported the student is in custody and the gun is accounted for.

Further details on the incident have not been disclosed at this time.

Knox County Schools official Carly Harrington told WVLT News the school was placed on lockdown and dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

FILE - An American Ethanol label is shown on a NASCAR race car gas tank at Texas Motor Speedway...
EPA allows gasoline with higher ethanol blend during summer
Dale Stewart, 54, was arrested Thursday evening.
Man accused of placing explosive devices on roads in N.H.
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs 4 gun control bills after massacre
Raynes is no stranger to escaping custody, for he also escaped from the Hinds County Work...
Sheriff says deputies will pick up escaped detainee ‘early next week’
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
Biden commutes sentences of 31 convicted of nonviolent drug crimes